JTC, SKF protest enters 174th day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 24: The protest sit-in held by Jagti Tenement Committee, Soan Kashmir Front (SKF) and PCC Migrant Cell at Jagti township Nagrota entered 174th day today.

Addressing the protesters, Shadi Lal Pandita, president JTC, SKF and convener PCC Migrant Cell said that BJP Government is not solving Kashmiri Pandits problems. The BJP Government has failed in every way, he added.

Pandita said BJP Government is doing injustice to Kashmiri Pandits and migrant relief holders. Pandita said that today they have been protesting for174 days while the State and Central Government has totally ignored them. He said the protest sit -in will continue till the demands are met. Pandita warned the State and Central Governments that if the demands were not met they will be forced to intensify agitation.

He demanded increased in relief from Rs13, 000 to Rs 25,000 as soon as possible and a Government job be given to those families which have no Government employee. He demanded 20, 000 more posts under package with carving out of three townships in Kashmir Valley for rehabilitation of displaced Pandits and free ration to displaced pensioners.