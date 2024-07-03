JSW Tuticorin Multipurpose Terminal signs concessional agreement with V O Chidambaranar Port

Chennai, Jul 3 : JSW Infrastructure Ltd on Wednesday said its subsidiary — JSW Tuticorin Multipurpose Terminal Pvt Ltd — has signed a concession agreement with V O Chidambaranar Port Authority, for the development and mechanisation of North Cargo Berth-III, towards handling of dry bulk cargo under the Public-Private-Partnership mode.

The signing of concessional agreement on July 2, follows the Letter of Award received by the company for the development of the project at the V O Chidambaranar Port in Tuticorin located about 600 km south of Chennai. V O Chidambaranar Port was formerly called as the ‘Tuticorin Port Authority’, one of the major ports in the region.

The project comprises development and mechanisation of a 7 MPTA cargo berth on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis, at the Port.

JSW Tuticorin Multipurpose Terminal Pvt Ltd would leverage its operational capabilities of handling bulk products and increase its cargo share on the Eastern coast, a press release said on Wednesday.

The collaboration with the V O Chidambaranar Port Authority also gives access to the rich hinterland which has a diverse cargo profile including dry bulk, coal, limestone, gypsum, rock phosphate among others. (PTI )