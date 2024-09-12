JSW Steel consolidated crude steel output rises marginally to 23.16 LT in August

New Delhi, Sept 12: Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel on Thursday said its consolidated crude steel output in August rose marginally by one per cent to 23.16 lakh tonnes (LT).

The company’s consolidated crude steel production was 22.86 LT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal, JSW Steel said in a regulatory filing.

“Consolidated crude steel production grew by one per cent year-on-year,” it said.

From its India operations, the company produced 22.49 LT of steel in August, up two per cent over 22.15 LT in the year-ago period.

“Monthly crude steel production was higher by two per cent year-on-year in the Indian operations with a capacity utilisation of 91 per cent,” it said.

JSW Steel USA – Ohio produced 0.67 LT steel compared to 0.71 LT produced in August 2023.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified, USD 24 billion JSW Group.

As one of India’s leading business houses, JSW Group also has interests in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, realty, e-platforms, mobility, defense, sports, and venture capital. (PTI)