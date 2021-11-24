JSCL to expand free Wi-Fi service in Jammu city under Smart City Mission

Signs pact with LMES to install Wi-Fi hotspots at 20 more locations

JAMMU, Nov 24: To attract tourist footfall and benefit students as well as the business community, the Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) has decided to expand its free Wi-Fi service to 20 more locations under the Smart City Mission.

In this regard, JSCL has signed an agreement with LMES to provide the Wi-Fi hotspots at 20 more locations under Phase-II.

The agreement was signed and exchanged between the Chief Executive officer (CEO), JSCL, Avny Lavasa and Director LMES.

Under the expansion plan, the free Wi-Fi hotspots will be installed in areas like Government Medical College Jammu, Railway Station Jammu, Canal Road Jammu, Jammu University, Channi Himmat, Trikuta Nagar, Shastri Nagar and others.

The decision to expand the free Wi-Fi service was taken after an overwhelming response to phase-I.

In phase-I, the hotspots were installed at 16 different locations, which witnessed massive response as 1100 people avail benefits on daily basis.

Over 4500 people connect to the network on the monthly basis to these hotspots from KC Plaza to Raghunath Mandir to Mubarak Mandi to Kachi Chawni to Indra Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive officer (CEO), JSCL, Avny Lavasa said that the Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) is committed to improve the quality of life of people by enabling local development and harnessing technology to create smart outcomes for citizens.

She added that internet connectivity is an important component of the smart city and many other projects related to urban infrastructure are coming under the Jammu Smart City mission.

Appreciating the initiative of JSCL, Director LMES, said that they have been working to ensure high-speed internet with maximum coverage on the roads. He added that they are providing enough data for daily use but if users want more data there is an option for purchase.

It is pertinent to mention here that the JSCL has completed 39 projects worth Rs 671.63 crores and 45 projects worth Rs 1294.64 crores are at different stages of execution.

The projects including Vertical Garden, Façade Lighting Illumination of Bahu Fort, Fountains at Rotaries, Multilevel Parking at Bus Stand and Phase-1 of Wayfinding Signages were completed in a stipulated time frame and work on other important projects are going on.

Additional CEO, JSCL, Hitesh Gupta, Team Leader, Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Pushpendra Srivastava and other senior officials of Jammu Municipal Corporations (JMC), JSCL were also present on the occasion.