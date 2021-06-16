JSCL& BEL sign MoU to collaborate in creation of ICCC, ITMS and GIS in Jammu

JAMMU: In an effort to bring about reforms in the Information Technology (IT) sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu Smart City Ltd (JSCL) and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) to collaborate to facilitate the creation of a techno commercial proposal for design, development, implementation, operation and maintenance of Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC), Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) and Geographical Information System (GIS) in Jammu, in a technically feasible and financially viable manner and in accordance with the overall planning of the J&K Government and the JSCL.

ICCC, ITMS and GIS will be developed under the Smart Cities Mission. Before signing the MoUs, the credentials and capacity of various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) empaneled by GoI were evaluated by the Board of Director of JSCL under the Chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Raghav Langer.

This MoU was signed by Chief Executive Officer, JSCL Avny Lavasa and General Manager, HLS & SC SBU, BEL, Pugazhenthi R.

The MoU is a form of mutual commitment in complimenting each others’ duties and function in the perspective of governmental duties and national development, particularly in encryption management and information security.

The BEL is a Navratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defense, having implemented a large number of projects for Defense and other ministries and organizations during the last seven decades of existence. The mission of BEL is to be a customer focused, globally competitive company in defense electronics and in other chosen areas of professional electronics, through quality, technology and innovation. BEL has implemented many projects/command & control centers for Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, DCPW, ONGC, DRDO, BSNL, MTNL and many foreign countries like Seychelles, Mauritius, Myanmar, SriLanka, Maldives, Namibia etc.BEL is implementing many smart city projects in Belgavi, Agra, Chandigarh, Srinagar, North Eastern Cities, Kochi etc. ‘

To integrate the various systems of different stakeholders in the city so as to enhance safety, security and provide better public services to the citizens, this Memorandum of Understanding between Jammu SCL and BEL, will work together to create a better IT based monitoring system for Jammu.