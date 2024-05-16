Joint Operation By Army, Police Recovers Arms Cache In J&K’s Kupwara

SRINAGAR, May 16: Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a coordinated joint search operation was launched today by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the general area of Amrohi, Tangdhar, Kupwara.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

The Indian Army in a post on social media said that the operation led to the recovery of two pistols, ammunition, and other war-like stores.

“The operation, conducted in response to credible information about the presence of illegal arms, saw security forces meticulously combing the area. The recovered items, which include the pistols and a significant quantity of ammunition,” stated the post.

The recovered arms have been secured, and further investigations are underway to trace their origins and intended use. “This successful operation underscores the effective coordination between the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in countering threats and ensuring the safety of the local population”. (KNS)