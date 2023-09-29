Joint Committee Of Women And Child Development Uttar Pradesh Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, Sept 29: A delegation of Joint Committee of Women and Child Development, Uttar Pradesh led by its Chairperson Neelima Katiyar called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

The members of the Joint Committee apprised the Lt Governor about the visits and activities of the panel during their study tour. They shared their views on the ongoing development scenario and the improved Socio-economic conditions in Jammu Kashmir.

Discussion was also held on the unprecedented transformation in Jammu Kashmir over the last four years in the areas of women empowerment, Tourism Sector, economy, education, peace and prosperity and cleaning of Dal Lake.

The Lt Governor shared a number of developmental steps taken in Jammu Kashmir for bringing transparency, accountability and responsibility in the governance system. “More than 1000 Public services have been made Online and many linked with auto escalation mode and financial penalty for delay of services,” he said.