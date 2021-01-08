Joint Army – Airforce Evacaution Operation In North Kashmir

KUPWARA: The Indian Army and Indian Air Force conducted a joint evacuation operation in Tangdhar, North Kashmir today. The operation, necessitated due to the closed Sadhna pass owing to heavy snowfall received in this region in the last three days, was executed on a war footing in order to save precious lives of the locals.

The District Administration of Tangdhar approached the Army for assistance to evacuate seven civilian patients including a six year old child along with his mother from Tangdhar to Kupwara District Hospital. Inspite of the bad weather, these patients needed better medical care than the available medical infrastructure at the Sub Divisional Hospital.

Indian Army immediately swung into action, by coordinating the requirement with the Indian Air Force and enabled provision of MI-17 aircraft for evacuation. This timely act by the Civil Administration in conjunction with the Army and Air Force in aid of the locals, has reinforced their faith on the government machinery which has always stood by and supported the Awaam.