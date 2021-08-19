Jobs That Don’t Require Experience

Are you looking for a job that does not require any past experience? If yes, you have come to the right place. There are different types of jobs out there. DOE stands for depends on experience. This type of job is focused on experience.

However, there are many jobs that are more concerned about skills than experience. In this post, I will talk about jobs that require little or no experience.

Home Care Aide

If you are interested in helping and caring for other people, this job position is for you. As a Home Care Aide, your responsibility would include helping the elderly and sick with their day-to-day tasks. Depending on where you live, you may require home aide certification for this job. According to Glassdoor, the average pay for Home Care Aide is $11 per hour.

Customer Service Representative

If you have got amazing communication skills and you love talking to people, you can become a customer service representative. Depending on the company, you will be asked for a training course. This will include everything you need to know about the company’s policy to get hired. According to Glassdoor, the average salary for a customer service representative is $30,688 a year.

Real Estate Agent

To become a real estate agent, you have to take a full 60-hour course. For this job position, there’s no requirement for previous experience. It’s more about your entrepreneurial and marketing ability. As a real estate agent, you will be making money by selling. According to Glassdoor, the average salary of a real estate agent is $51,879 per year.

Delivery driver

This is a job position that has no past experience required. As a delivery driver, you just need to have good driving skills. Your job may include delivering packages, flowers, food, etc. Depending on your lifestyle and routine, you can take this job position part-time or full-time. You will find these job positions at companies like FedEx, UPS, and the United States Post Office. On average, a delivery driver makes around $37,000 per year.

Receptionist

If you are looking for an entry-level job that does not require any experience, becoming a receptionist or administrative assistant can be the right choice. Almost all companies require a receptionist or administrative assistant. For this job position, you need to be good with customer service, communication, organizational, and time management skills. The average annual salary of an entry-level receptionist or administrative assistant is around $33,000.

Self-employment positions

There are so many self-employment positions out there that don’t require past experience, but skills. As a self-employed, you create jobs yourself. It includes freelance work, selling handmade items, etc. Depending on your skills, you can become a freelance writer, designer, etc. How much you can make is based mainly on your skills. But on average, self-employment positions make $51,176 a year.

How Much I Can Get Paid? (QUICK FAQ)

Well, that’s based on a lot of factors. Some jobs have DOE salary (depends on experience), while some jobs are concerned solely about your skills.

These are the six jobs that don’t require experience. In the end, it comes down to your skills, qualifications, and interests.