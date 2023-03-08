Job Aspirants Protest Against JKSSB In Srinagar, Demand Ban On Aptech

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Mar 8: Scores of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) job aspirants gathered here in Press Enclave on Wednesday to protest against the purported grant of contract to APTECH Ltd. for conduct of various exams.

The protesters, demanded that the LG administration must investigate as to why paper leaks and scams only occur in Kashmir.

“All blacklisted companies should be banned in Jammu and Kashmir, until action is taken against these blacklisted companies, no student will sit for any competitive exams,” the protestors said.

The protesters alleged that APTECH Ltd. has been involved in numerous scams in other parts of the country including in Rajasthan, Leh, Ambala, and others. “Many national papers have also highlighted these scams, nothing significant is being done to allay the apprehensions of the job aspirants” they said.

The protesters demanded that the Lieutenant Governor administration should rise to the occasion and take necessary measures for the larger benefit of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Aspirants and political leaders across the spectrum have castigated JKSSB for hiring Aptech after the latest recruitment examination calendar was issued.