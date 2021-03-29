JNPT opens new inter-terminal route to streamline traffic movement

Mumbai, Mar 27: Country’s premier container port JNPT on Saturday announced the opening of a new inter-terminal route, connecting BMC Terminal with the other four other terminals at the Port to further streamline the traffic movement.

The new route, inaugurated by JNPT chairman Sanjay Sethi in the presence of other port and Customs officials, among others, will reduce the container movement distance between BMCT and the other four terminals by half, from the existing 5 kms to 2.5 kms in one direction, JNPT said in a statement.

The new route is expected to increase the rail share and volume of transhipment containers in the Port, it said.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) operates five container terminals that handle over 50 per cent of the total container cargo among the major domestic ports.

These are Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal (JNPCT), the Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT), the Gateway Terminals India Pvt Ltd (GTIPL), Nhava Sheva International Gateway Terminal (NSIGT) and the newly-commissioned Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Limited (BMCTPL).

The Port also has a shallow water berth for general cargo and another liquid cargo terminal which is managed by BPCL-IOCL consortium.

The new route will be used exclusively for the movement of TP (Transhipment) & ITRHO (Inter Terminal Rail Handling Operation) containers between BMCT and other terminals of JN Port offering a smooth and continuous flow of ITRHO and TP containers, the port operator said.

“The inauguration of an internal-terminal route will help in the overall trade cycle and further enhance our efficiency. It will further streamline the movement of rail containers between BMCT with all the other four container terminals at the port,” said Sethi.

JNPT has also taken various other initiatives under ‘Ease of Doing Business’ that have helped save a significant amount of time and cost for the importers-exporters community, he said.

The ITRHO aims to maximise train placement, track productivity, efficiency, cost effective handling, reduce dwell time of import ICD boxes as well as connecting export ICD boxes to respective terminals in time and also increase rail quotient at JNPT, the statement said.

Trade will be benefitted, as the new route would ensure timely connection of export containers arriving by trains in mixed condition to the particular vessel in any of the terminals and also enhance the train handling time at JN Port, the port operator stated. (PTI)