JMC to launch model project on waste management: Mayor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) to start a model project on waste segregation. This was stated by Mayor JMC, Rajinder Sharma while talking to reporters here, today along with Deputy Mayor, Baldev Singh Billawaria and Chairman Swachh Bharat Committee JMC, Hardev Singh Mankotia .

Mayor said a campaign will be launched in all the wards by JMC in which besides him, Commissioner JMC and other staff members and corporators of the respective wards will take part.

The campaign will be held for waste segregation at source and wet and dry waste will be separated to make the Jammu city clean and beautiful. He said our slogan is “To Make My City Beautiful”.

Rajinder Sharma said that in first instance 100 houses will be selected in each ward where from the garbage before putting into auto for disposal will be segregated and then disposed off. This way there will not be huge dumps of garbage lying scattered here and there, he added.

Maintaining that this can be a difficult task, Sharma said the people are not as yet used to this type of habit and in changing their lifelong habit it will take some time as old habits die hard.

Mayor said that the focus of JMC is how to make proper sanitation and keep the city neat and clean. He said in this regard awareness will be created through corporators, staff, Nukads etc to seek people’s cooperation to make the campaign result oriented.

After the campaign achieves the desired results there will be no garbage dumps lying scattered in city wards, he said. “After we achieve desired results and see that the campaign has been successful then next 100 houses will be selected for garbage collection and disposal”. He said one of the reasons of garbage dumps lying scattered on road sides and lanes is that people don’t have the habit of putting the waste in autos.