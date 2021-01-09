JMC seals illegal commercial building at Sidhra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 9: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) today sealed a commercial building raised illegally at Sidhra, Jammu.

Owned by Naseema Rashid Wani and Asra Wani, the huge building had been raised in violation of extant building Bye-laws. Accordingly, JMC had initiated action against the violations as per provisions of Control of Building Operations Act, 1988 and had already sealed the extended part of the Building constructed illegally.

In a recent development, Revenue Department after undertaking fresh measurements of the land of the building had observed that the owner had encroached 3 marlas of State land, owing to which the Commissioner Municipality after offering due opportunity to the violator, has cancelled the building permission and rendered the whole structure as illegal.

After following due course of law under provisions laid down under Jammu Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 and Control of Building Operations Act, 1988, the Enforcement wing of JMC today sealed the Building to restrain the violator to undertake any fresh construction at the site.

It is worthwhile to mention that the Corporation has already filed an appeal against the violator in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and has simultaneously rejected the compounding fee deposited by the violator for violations committed in the raised structure.