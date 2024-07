JAMMU, July 15: The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has published the Draft Recruitment Rules on its website, detailing the recruitment process for positions across multiple sections, including administrative, revenue, health and sanitation, solid waste management, building, accounts and planning, legal, veterinary, transport, informatics, engineering, and floriculture. Stakeholders are invited to review the document and file any objections within a 15-day period.

