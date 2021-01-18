HomegalleryJMC Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta posing with proprietors of food outlet ‘Delhi...
JMC Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta posing with proprietors of food outlet ‘Delhi Chat Wala’ after inaugurating the outlet in Green Belt Park, Gandhi Nagar. The outlet has been opened by Raghav Goswami and Lalit Thakur, who said that they will serve the tasty chat of Delhi in Jammu while maintaining the quality standards.
