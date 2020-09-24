JMC fails to complete work on toilet complex

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 24: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has failed to complete the construction work of the toilet complex in the Janipur area opposite State Bank of India.

As per reports, several years back, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) initiated the construction work of a toilet complex in Janipur area opposite State Bank of India. Around 80 per cent of the construction work was completed and after that the work was stopped due to the reason best known to the JMC authorities.

The shopkeepers said that the construction work of the toilet complex was stopped due to which they and their customers are facing problems.

“In this Janipur market, there are hundreds of shopkeepers, who face problem to attend nature’s call. Sometimes customers visiting our shops too had to face difficult time in absence of toilet complex in the market”, the shopkeepers said.

“The area around the toilet complex has become a drinking den for the people and there is no check over it”, they said, adding that empty liquor bottles can be seen easily around the incomplete complex.

They appealed to JMC administration to complete the construction work of the toilet complex and make it functional as early as possible.