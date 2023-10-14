JMC, BJP take out impressive Amrit Kalash Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: An impressive Amrit Kalash Yatra was organized by Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) which commenced from Maharaja Hari Singh Memorial Park and culminated at Gulshan Ground, here, today.

This event was a part of the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign and is marked by patriotic slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai,” “Vande Mataram,” and “Meri Mati Mera Desh.”The Yatra received ‘Amrit Kalash’ from 75 wards of JMC.

At Gulshan Ground a massive map of India was created with humans holding Amrit Kalash received from 75 wards. The students of schools/colleges wearing Tri Colour caps filled the map.

Mayor, Jammu Rajinder Sharma graced the occasion as chief guest along with Deputy Mayor, Balder Singh Billawaria. Ward councilors, retired army officials, police personnel, JMC officers/officials, School/ College students and prominent citizens of Jammu City were also present at the occasion.

Later, the families of the brave martyrs were honored by Mayor, Deputy Mayor, JMC Commissioner and Joint Commissioner Administration.

Further, at Police Auditorium, Gulshan Ground , JMC organized an impressive programme featuring patriotic theme-based cultural performances and Nukkad Natak by local artists and students from educational institutions.

Speaking at the event, Mayor, Jammu expressed profound gratitude to the martyrs and luminaries who have contributed to the nation’s progress, emphasizing the campaign’s significance in preserving their legacy.

The “Amrit Kalash Yatra” in which the ‘Mitti’ (soil) collected from the homes of martyrs, statues of eminent social personalities, other prominent places of historical relevance was collected at the block and then district level and the Yatra was taken out by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the chanting of patriotic songs and sloganeering by hundreds of party activists at various places in Jammu & Kashmir.

BJP Jammu district led by its president, Parmod Kapahi organized Amrit Kalash Yatra commencing from Pt. Prem Nath Dogra Park Jewel Chowk and culminated at Maharaja Hari Singh Park here.

BJP National Executive Member and former Minister, Priya Sethi, BJP JKUT vice president, Yudhvir Sethi, Mandal presidents, Keshav Chopra, Parveen Kerni, Atul Bakshi, Raman Sharma, JKUT BJP media in charge, Dr Pardeep Mahotra, BJP JKUT OBC Morcha president, Sunil Prajapati, Municipal councillors, Sanjay Baru, Jeet Angral, Suneet Raina, Neelam Nargotra, Satpal Karlupia, district general secretaries, Kuldeep Kandhari, Rajesh Gupta and others were amongst the prominent present on the occasion.

Priya Sethi and Yudhvir Sethi highlighted the objective of the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” programme on the occasion.

Similar, Amrit Kalash Yatra was taken under the leadership of district Jammu South president, Rekha Mahajan, Kashmir Displaced District president, Chand Ji Bhat and local councillor of Ward 41, Sanjay Baru.