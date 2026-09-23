JKTPO organises Export Awareness Workshop

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Sept 22: In order to provide local entrepreneurs, MSMEs, artisans and aspiring exporters with insights into export procedures, export finance, international market opportunities and digital commerce platforms, an Export Awareness Workshop and E-Commerce Onboarding Drive organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO), was held here today.

The workshop was organised in collaboration with the District Administration Samba, witnessing the participation of around 120+ entrepreneurs, artisans, farmers, MSMEs, SHGs, producer groups and aspiring exporters from across the district.

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Faculty JKTPO Vishal Ray welcomed the participants and highlighted the importance of export readiness, digital commerce adoption and market diversification for local enterprises.

He also apprised the participants about various initiatives being undertaken by JKTPO for capacity building, market access, export promotion and handholding of businesses from Jammu and Kashmir.

Ullas Kumar from Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Ltd. (ECGC) sensitised participants to export credit insurance, risk mitigation mechanisms and financial safeguards available to exporters.

He explained the importance of managing payment and commercial risks while undertaking international trade.

Varinder Mongia from EXIM Bank, joining the programme virtually, delivered a session on export finance, apprising participants about various financial instruments and support mechanisms available to businesses seeking to enter or expand their presence in international markets.

A dedicated session on Exports and the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) was delivered virtually by Gaurav Gupta from Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

As part of the E-Commerce On-boarding Drive, SBDU Marketing Expert, ONDC Pankaj Kumar briefed participants about the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), its onboarding process and the opportunities available to MSMEs, artisans, producer groups and other local enterprises for accessing wider markets through digital commerce.

A session, delivered virtually by Sarthak Khoda from Government e-Marketplace (GeM), provided participants with an overview of GeM registration, seller onboarding and government procurement opportunities, enabling local businesses to understand how they can participate in the government e-marketplace.

The programme also featured a virtual session by Adil Javaid Khan from Flipkart.