JKTPO, FICCI FLO sign MoU for Promoting Women Entrepreneurship in J&K

SRINAGAR, Aug 19: In yet another endeavor to upscale economic prospectus in Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) under the aegis of Department of Industries and Commerce has collaborated with FICCI FLO, the women wing of Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here yesterday for promotion of Women Entrepreneurship in J&K.

Pertinently, JKTPO has been incorporated to build, support and promote trade related activities and infrastructure in the Union Territory.

The MoU was signed virtually between Kr. Ritu Singh, Chairperson FICCI FLO JK&L and Ankita Kar (IRAS), Managing Director JKTPO in presence of Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, J&K who was the chief guest on the occasion.

Ranjan Prakash Thakur congratulated JKTPO and FICCI FLO JK&L for forging a new chapter in public-private collaboration in J&K. He expressed satisfaction at the increasing number of women leaders both in public and private enterprises in the region and wished that the MoU paves the way for many more such partnerships in future.

Ankita Kar thanked Ranjan Prakash Thakur for his support and guidance saying that the MoU with FICCI FLO JK&L shall materialize the plans into meaningful outcome at ground level.

The far-reaching MoU envisages collaboration across multiple areas creating awareness among women regarding different enabling policies and schemes by the government with a promise to promote women entrepreneurship and professional excellence through capacity building programs, skilling initiatives besides organizing buyer seller meets. The MoU has a well planned vision to support women entrepreneurs in the region.

Chairperson FICCI FLO JK&L set the context for the collaboration by stating, “I raise my voice not so that I can shout, but because those without a voice can be heard.” She appreciated the positive response received from the J&K government in partnering with the private sector in effecting positive societal outcomes through trade promotion and commerce especially for women and shared her vision document for the JK&L chapter.

The virtual signing ceremony was attended by Munir Ahmad Bhat, General Manager JKTPO, Mukesh Thappa, General Manager JKTPO, Obaid Riyaz, Deputy General Manager JKTPO, Aruna Anand, Senior Vice Chair FICCI FLO, Esther William, Vice Chair FICCI FLO, Ritika Trehan, Executive Secretary FICCI FLO and Ruchika Gupta, Treasurer FICCI FLO.