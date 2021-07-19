JKSSB Various Vacancy Recruitment 2021 – Apply Online for 329 JR Asst, Stock Asst & Other Posts

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has notified various posts for recruitment in the state Animal /Sheep husbandry and Fisheries Department. The online application process will be conducted between August 4 and September 6 at the official website ssbjk.org.in.

As per the recruitment advertisement (Advt No. 04/2021), JKSSB has notified a total 329 vacancies in the department. The vacancies include posts of Junior Assistant, Veterinary Pharmacist, Stenographer, Deputy Inspectors, among others.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification available at the JKSSB website jkssb.nic.in in details for more information.

Here’s JKSSSB recruitment advertisement 4/2021.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 40 years. The upper age limit is relaxable for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: Graduates and Matriculation from recognised education board. Post-wise specific qualification is given in the advertisement.

Selection process

JKSSB will select candidates on the basis of a competitive written exam which will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. Skill Test will be conducted for appropriate posts. Selected candidates will then be called for document verification.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 350.