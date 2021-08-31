JKSSB releases recommendations in favour of candidates

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: The 186th Board meeting of J&K Services Selection Board was convened under the chairmanship of Khalid Jahangir, Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board here today.

The meeting was attended by Board members including Mohammad Shafiq Chak, Nazir Ahmad Khwaja, Pritam Lal Atri, Harvinder Kour, Ashiq Hussain Lily, Neelam Khajuria, Narayan Dutt and Professor Tasleema Peer, Controller of Examination, Ashok Kumar, Special Secretary Law, Jang Bahadur, Secretary Sachin Jamwal, Vinay Khosla, Deputy Secretary, Mamta Rajput, Administrative Officer and other officers of J&K Services Selection Board participated in the meeting.

Chairman informed that the Computer Based Test Examination (CBT) for more than 1200 posts of different categories in Health and Medical Education Department has been successfully conducted by the Board.

The meeting had detailed discussion on various issues including release of withheld recommendations of District Cadre, Divisional Cadre Jammu, Divisional Cadre Kashmir, UT Cadre and overlapping or dual degrees.

After threadbare discussion, the Board decided to release recommendations in favour of 29 candidates in various disciplines and 04 candidates were declared as not eligible and 01 selection has been cancelled after extensive deliberation.

The Board also approved selection list of 02 candidates and 27 posts of different categories pertaining to various departments have been returned back to the concerned Indenting Departments due to various deficiencies/non-availability of eligible candidates. Further,14 court cases were also discussed in the meeting in which appropriate decisions were taken for their proper disposal.