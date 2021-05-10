JKSSB postpones various exams scheduled from May 24 due to Covid-19

NEW DELHI: Due amid spike in Covid-19 cases in the state, the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has postponed various OMR/CBT Examinations scheduled to be conducted from May 24 to May 31, 2021.

“Due to surge in Covid-19 cases across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and rapidly changing circumstances, lockdown restrictions including social distancing norms and health considerations, the J&K Services Selection Board has reached to the conclusion that it would not be feasible to conduct the aforesaid examinations on the scheduled/ notified dates in view of the prevailing situation,” read the official notification.

In another notice issued, the JKSSB has released the Provisional Allocation of Districts/Cadres in favour of eligible candidates for the post of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) in the Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj.

Earlier, select list of candidates for the post of ‘Jr. Scale Stenographer’, (Tourism Department) was released.

The Services Selection Board received vide communication No. TSM/Estt-18/2007 dated March 18, 2007 received an indent/requisition for filling up of Jr. Scale Stenographer posts with following category-wise break vide advertisement notification No. 2 of 2013 dated February 16, 2013 under item No. 133 Divisional Cadre Jammu

OM RBA SC ST OSC ALC Total 2 2 1 1 0 0 6

However, 4 posts (RBA = 2, SC = 1 and ST = 1) remained un-filled due to non-availability of eligible candidates under the said category.

The select list also available on the website of the J&K Services Selection Board – www.jkssb.nic.in – and may be cross-verified from it, if required.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to check the Provisional Allocation of Districts/Cadres.