Jammu and Kashmir reports 3614 fresh coronavirus cases, 56 fatalities

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir reported 3614 fresh covid-19 cases while 56 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

They said Jammu reported 1496, and Kashmir 2118 cases, taking the total count to 220546.

Regarding the fatalities, they said, Jammu reported 39 and Kashmir 17, taking the total fatality count to 2782.

Providing district wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 701 cases, Baramulla 163, Budgam 343, Pulwama 135, Kupwara 187, Anantnag 134, Bandipora 65, Ganderbal 76, Kulgam 254, Shopian 60, Jammu 658, Udhampur 137, Rajouri 170, Doda 34, Kathua 146, Samba 158, Kishtwar 11, Poonch 57, Ramban 50 and Reasi 75.

Moreover, they said, 2423 more COVID-19 patients have recovered, 624 from Jammu Division and 1799 from Kashmir.

There are 49951 active cases, 17649 in Jammu and 32302 in Kashmir, they said.