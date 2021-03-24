JKSSB medical test schedule for Panchayat Accounts Assistant 2020 recruitment released

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Wednesday, 24 March, released the medical test schedule for candidates who have been shortlisted under the PwD category for recruitment of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat). A total of 1,889 vacancies are available to be filled.

Candidates, who applied for the recruitment, are advised to visit the official website of JKSSB jkssb.nic.in to check for their names in the list and test schedule. The tests will be conducted on 29 and 30 March.

In the official notification, shortlisted students have been asked to directly appear before the medical boards at Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Jammu, Kathua, Rajouri and Srinagar, on specific dates mentioned in the list, to ascertain the genuineness in cases of disabilities, if any.

The results of JKSSB Accounts Assistant exam were declared on 10 November, 2020.

According to a report, a total of 1,64,055 candidates had appeared for the OMR-based objective type written exam. The answer key was released on 11 November.

Follow these steps to download the schedule:

Step 1: Open the official website https://jkssb.nic.in/

Step 2: Under ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage itself, click on ‘Provisional shortlisting of Candidates for the Posts of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) under PwD Category- Constitution of Special Medical Board thereof’

Step 3: A new page will open displaying the names of shortlisted candidates, along with the schedule for the test

Step 4: Go through the schedule, check every minute detail and download it for future reference

Click here for the direct link