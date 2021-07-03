JKSSB convenes its 184th Board meeting

Approves final selection list, district allocation in favour of candidates for 1889 posts of Accounts Assistant

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) in its 184th Board meeting approved the final selection list and allocation of districts in favour of eligible candidates for the 1889 posts of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) in the department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Khalid Jahangir, Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board.

Pertinently, the Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj vide communication dated 15.05.2020 forwarded the requisitions for making recruitment to the 1889 posts of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) of 20 districts of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in accordance with the latest Reservation Rules issued vide S.O. 127 of 2020 dated 20.04.2020. The JJKSSB vide advertisement notice number 02 of 2020 dated 06.07.2020, issued notification for the aforementioned 1889 posts of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) seeking online applications from the eligible candidates. About 1.92 lakh candidates applied for the aforesaid posts, of which, 1.62 lakh candidates finally participated in the written test.

The OMR based objective type written test for these posts was conducted across all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir on 10.11.2020 and the Board declared the result on 25.12.2020 on the performance of candidates in the OMR based objective type written test.

This was the first major recruitment after the constitutional changes of August, 2019 under the new legal framework which envisages that any domicile of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir subject to fulfillment of other conditions, is eligible to apply for any posts, advertised for selection by JKSSB including the district cadre posts.

The Board also placed on record its appreciation for the work done by the Selection Committee constituted for the purpose in preparation and finalization of the selection process.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Shafiq Chak, Nazir Ahmad Khwaja, Pritam Lal Atri, Harvinder Kour, Ashiq Hussain Lily, Professor Tasleema Peer, members of J&K Services Selection Board; Ashok Kumar, Controller of Examination; Sachin Jamwal, Secretary SSB; Jang Bahadur, Special Secretary (Law); Suhail Muzaffar, Additional Secretary (Law); Vinay Khosla, Deputy Secretary and others.