JKSET Result 2022 has been announced by the Jammu and Kashmir University

DE Web Desk

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir University released the result of the candidates who appeared Jammu and Kashmir State Eligibility Test 2022. The result consists of the roll number of all the successful candidates in a PDF format. Other than this, the university has shared the list of the students who qualified LASET Exam. The university has prepared separate cut-off marks for the exam.

JKSET Result Links

JKSET_2022_Result

LASET_2022_Result

JKSET_2022_Cutoff

LASET_2022_Cutoff

How to Download JKSET Result 2022 ?

Visit the website of the Jammu and University Kashmir – jammuuniversity.ac.in

Click on the result link given on the homepage

Now, click on ‘JKSET_2022_Result’ or ‘LASET_2022_Result’ or ‘JKSET_2022_Cutoff’ o or ‘LASET_2022_Cutoff’

Download JKSET Result PDF

Check the roll numbers of all selected candidates.