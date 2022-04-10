Terror Funding Case: J&K’s State Investigation Agency conducts raids at multiple places in Delhi

New Delhi, April 10: Jammu and Kashmir’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Sunday carried out searches at multiple locations here in the national capital in connection with a terror funding case, said sources.

The SIA, which was constituted recently with a mandate to investigate cases connected with terrorism and secessionism, is learnt to have conducted raids at these locations where they got a tipoff regarding Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and other terrorist outfit supporters.

The SIA raids followed a corroborative intelligence input against the movement of OGWs in the national capital.

In February this year, the SIA arrested 10 OGWs of JeM during raids in South and Central Kashmir. The members of the module were organised into sub-modules in the form of verticals so that in the event of detection of one member, the bigger network does not get compromised. (Agencies)