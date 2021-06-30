J&K’s SKIMS post-graduate student bags first prize for ‘short case presentation’ at national level

SRINAGAR: Dr Hadiya Kar, a post-graduate student of Psychiatry at Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS)-Medical College and Hospital in Srinagar bagged the first prize for ‘Short Case Presentation’ at the national level.

The virtual mock practical examination was organised by Topiwala National Medical College and BYL Nair Charitable Hospital, and the Department of Psychiatry in association with the Indian Psychiatric Society sub-committees on Post Graduate Education and Faculty Training from June 24 to June 26.

The Head of Department (HOD) Psychiatry at SKIMS, Dr Abdul Majid informed that Dr Hadiya Kar was the youngest presenter all over India to compete in the event.

“The award will be a big boost to the ongoing postgraduate education for the Department of Psychiatry, which has started the post-graduate course just a few years ago,” he added.

He thanked the Director SKIMS and Principal of the Medical College, Professor AG Ahanger and Medical Superintendent Dr Shafa Deva for facilitating academic, clinical and research work.

Majid also added, “It has been a team effort by faculty, senior residents and clinical psychologists to keep on improving and updating their skills.”