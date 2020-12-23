J&K’s ‘Sehat’ being launched

CS reviews arrangements for District and Block level functions

JAMMU: The Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam, today chaired a meeting to take stock of arrangements being put in place for the upcoming launch of J&K’s prestigious universal Health Care Scheme, ‘Sehat’.

Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education Department, Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir, MD, National Health Mission and Deputy Commissioners of all the districts along with their CMOs participated in the meeting.

The Chief Secretary informed that ‘Sehat’ is being launched in convergence with Ayushman Bharat to extend free of cost and cashless health insurance to nearly one crore residents of Jammu & Kashmir – who are currently not eligible for similar benefits under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

DCs apprised the Chief Secretary of the respective arrangements being made for the launch of the scheme. The launch which is scheduled on 26.12.2020 will include inaugural functions at all district headquarters and across 109 Medical Blocks of Jammu and Kashmir.