J&K’s electoral future

Sir,

The upcoming Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir prompts critical considerations for our democratic future. Amidst complex dynamics, including the aftermath of the Reorganization Act of 2019 and sentiments regarding Article 370, it’s imperative to ensure a judicious electoral process.

The potential disparity between Parliamentary and Assembly elections requires careful navigation. A separate timeline for Assembly polls allows voters to make informed decisions, considering evolving circumstances post-reorganization.

Moreover, the inclusion of Rajouri and Poonch in the Anantnag Parliamentary constituency introduces new dynamics, particularly impacting marginalized communities.

As we embark on this electoral journey, let’s prioritize democratic principles and developmental progress, fostering a brighter future for J&K.

Surinder Mankotia

Ramnagar