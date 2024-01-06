J&K’s Drug Control Department & Excise Officials Thwart Illegal Import Of Medical Abortion Kits

SRINAGAR, Jan 6: Jammu & Kashmir’s Drug Control Department and Excise officials on Saturday thwarted illegal import of medical abortion kits at Srinagar Airport.

Officials said acting on crucial intelligence, a joint team of Drug Control department and State Tax Department Central Enforcement Srinagar (Airport), successfully intercepted a consignment of illegal abortifacient kits at the Srinagar Airport cargo building.

“Based on specific information, a joint team of officials conducted a thorough inspection of parcels arriving at the airport. Their vigilance paid-off when they identified a suspicious package containing abortifacient kits, estimated to be worth more than Rs. 3 lakh. The consignment was immediately seized and secured,” an official spokesman said.

“This timely intervention has prevented the illegal circulation of these sensitive medicines within the Union Territory,” said Deputy Drugs Controller, Kashmir Nighat Jabeen Shah.

Abortifacient kits are prescription drugs requiring specialized medical supervision for safe and responsible use. Unauthorized possession and sale of these drugs pose serious health risks to women and undermine established medical protocols.

The seized consignment is currently under investigation, and efforts are underway to identify the sender and intended recipient. Legal action will be initiated against all parties involved, as per the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

“This operation highlights the effective collaboration between the Drug Control Department and the Excise Department in safeguarding public health from the dangers of illegal drug trafficking,” Nighat Shah further emphasized.