J&K’s COVID-19 tally rises to 1,25,634 with 87 fresh cases

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 87 fresh COVID-19 infections which took the union territory’s caseload to 1,25,634 while three more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,954, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 11 were reported from the Jammu division and 76 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 48, including 34 travellers. Jammu recorded 11 fresh cases.

No new cases were reported from the remaining 12 districts.

The number of active cases in the union territory stands at 688, while 1,22,992 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

All three fatalities were reported from the Kashmir valley, they said. (AGENCIES)