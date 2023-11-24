JKRLM assists SHG women open boutique in Udhampur’s Latti

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 24: With the assistance of Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM), a boutique was inaugurated today in the Latti Tehsil of Udhampur District.

As per a statement, Tehsildar Latti, Paramdeep Singh Chouhan, in the presence of Block Programme Manager (BPM), JKRLM, Naresh Mathur, and local Sarpanch, Kasturi Lal, opened the boutique owned by one Rubina Shaheen, who is a member of the Khushi Self Help Group of JKRLM in Block Latti.

Expressing her gratitude, Rubina Shaheen conveyed heartfelt thanks to Mission Director (MD), JKRLM, Indu Kanwal Chib, Additional MD, Mridu Slathia, and BPM Latti, Naresh Mathur, for their invaluable support through the mission. She emphasized the significance of such assistance in empowering unemployed women in the region.

Tehsildar Latti, Paramdeep Singh Chouhan, extended his best wishes to Rubina Shaheen on the auspicious occasion of the boutique’s opening. He expressed hope that this venture would inspire other women in the area to leverage Government schemes and establish their own enterprises, fostering self-reliance.

Assuring continued support, Chouhan pledged assistance to Rubina Shaheen in her future endeavors. Naresh Mathur, BPM Latti, echoed these sentiments and encouraged women in the locality to explore opportunities provided by Government initiatives, transforming from job-seekers to job-givers.

Sarpanch Kasturi Lal conveyed his gratitude to the JKRLM Department, especially BPM JKRLM, for their proactive outreach to rural women, facilitating the establishment of independent ventures.

Rubina Shaheen, with the assistance of a loan, has procured stitching machines from Jammu to launch a pioneering boutique in the Latti area. Apart from conducting stitching and tailoring business, she plans to impart training to local women in the art of tailoring and stitching.