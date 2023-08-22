JKPSC Declares Result Of CCE-2022

SRINAGAR, Aug 22: The J&K Public Service Commission today declared the result of Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) -2022.

According to communique of JKPSC, the Commission in its extra ordinary meeting held today on 22.08.2023, after the conclusion of the interviews, decided to declare the result of all the candidates who had appeared in the interview and also notify their aggregate marks while publishing a list of candidates to be summoned for Medical Examination in accordance with the relevant rules.

The communique also reads that the General Administration Department had on 18.04.2022 referred 220 posts to the J&K Public Service Commission for being filled up through the Combined Competitive Examination and accordingly, these posts were advertised by the Commission on 19.04.2022.

The communique further reads that the Preliminary Examination of CCE-2022 was conducted on 31.07.2022 in which 23,571 candidates appeared and the result of the preliminary examination (CCE-2022) was declared on 18.08.2022. It adds that 4944 candidates were declared to have qualified for appearing in the Main (Written) examination of CCE-2022 and 3891 candidates actually appeared in the examination, held from 20.02.2023 to 02.03.2023, out of which 787 candidates were declared to have qualified for appearing in the interview/personality test, which were held from 10.07.2023 to 22.08.2023.

For the convenience of candidates, the JKPSC this year, requested the Health & Medical Education department for conduct of medical examination of candidates in newly established Medical Colleges, besides GMC Jammu/Srinagar and all the selected candidates are requested to attend any of the Government Medical Colleges (GMC- Srinagar, Jammu, Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Handwara, Kathua, Rajouri or Udhampur) for medical examination on 23rd and 24th August, 2023 alongwith six photographs, the communique adds.

The Commission has congratulated Anmol Rathore D/o Rajiv Rathore, a Law Graduate, who has topped the overall list securing 1084.50 Marks.

It is pertinent to mention in January 2023, JKPSC declared the result of CCE-2021 and today, the JKPSC completed the process of selection, based on a three-tier examination comprising the preliminary, the mains and the personality test/viva voce in 16 months.

JKPSC KAS Result Notification