JKOPA to increase rate of finished products by 25 pc

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 3: J&K Offset Printers’ Association (JKOPA) has decided to increase the rate of finished products by 25 percent.

This was decided in a meeting of the office bearers of the Association chaired by their president Sudesh Kumar Gupta. The meeting observed that the printing industry is going through a bad phase due to Corona pandemic and the continuous increase in the prices of raw materials during the last five months has brought it to verge of closure.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudesh Kumar Gupta said there has been increase of upto 35% in the rates of Paper, Newsprint, Paper Board, Plates, Inks etc. He said due to recession in the market there has been no increase in the prices of finished goods and the margin of profit is decreasing continuously.

"On account of this, All India Federation of Master Printers (AIFMP) Delhi has decided to increase the rates of printed products by 25% to offset the losses being incurred by the printing industry," he added.