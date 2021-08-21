JKEUF seeks regularization of 61000 casual labourers, stages protest

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 21: The J&K Employees United Front (JKEUF) today staged a protest here seeking regularization of the daily wagers working in various departments across J&K along with the implementation of the Minimum Wages Act.

Scores of people under the banner of the JKEUF assembled in the Press Enclave and were raising slogans in favour of their demands.

The protestors said that there are around 61000 casual labourers, daily wagers working in various departments and despite working for the last more than 20 years, they continue to await regularization of their services.

“There are many who have died while waiting for regularization and several others lost their lives in the line of duty, but they were not given any assistance from the Government to date,” Aijaz Ahmad Khan, General Secretary JKEUF told media persons here.

He, at the same time, impressed on the LG led administration to take note of the demands without any further delay.

The protestors said that these workers are working in various departments such as PDD, PHE and FCS&CA and the issue of their regularization has now become a matter of grave concern. “The Government has been stating that justice would be done with every individual living in J&K, but the ground situation is quite different,” the protestors said.

They also demanded immediate implementation of the Minimum Wages Act, while adding that if the Government failed in issuing the required orders in this regard, they will be forced to intensify their protest.