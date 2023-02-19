JKDMA Issues ‘Low Danger Level’ Avalanche Warning To 4 Kashmir Districts

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Feb 19: Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) Sunday issued avalanche warning for four districts of Kashmir division in upcoming 24 hours.

The JKDMA, issued the warning above 2500 metres over Ganderbal, Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara districts.

People living in the specified areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further directions.