JKDMA Issues Avalanche Warning In Ganderbal District

SRINAGAR, May 1: Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Wednesday issued an avalanche warning in the higher reaches of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district during the next 24 hours, officials said.

Click Here To Follow Our WhatsApp Channel

An avalanche with “medium danger” level is likely to occur above 2700 metres over Ganderbal district in the next 24 hours.

People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders. Kashmir valley was lashed by widespread incessant rains and snowfall during the past few days prompting authorities to issue a fresh avalanche warning as a precautionary measure for the people.

The authorities have also asked the people living in these districts to dial 112 for help in view of any emergency. (Agencies)