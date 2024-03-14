JKDMA Issues Avalanche Warning For 8 Districts In Next 24 Hours

Srinagar, Mar 14: Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Thursday issued an avalanche warning in the higher reaches of eight districts of J&K during the next 24 hours, officials said.

An avalanche with “medium danger” level is likely to occur above 2400 metres over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban districts in Jammu division in the next 24 hours.

A similar warning has also been issued for the people living above 2400 metres in Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Baramulla districts of Kashmir valley during the next 24 hours.

People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders.

Upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received a fresh snowfall on March 13 prompting authorities to issue a fresh avalanche warning as a precautionary measure for the people today.

The authorities have also asked the people living in these districts to dial 112 for help in case of any emergency.