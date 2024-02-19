JKDMA Issues Avalanche Warning For 10 Districts In Next 24 Hours

Srinagar, Feb 19: Amid inclement weather with rain and snow, the authorities on Monday issued an avalanche warning in the higher reaches of ten districts of Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) said a “low danger” level avalanche is likely to occur at 2500 metres above sea level in the higher reaches of Anantnag and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir in the next 24 hours.

Avalanche with “medium danger” level is likely to occur above 2200 metres over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, and Ramban districts in Jammu division and Bandipora and Baramulla districts of Kashmir valley during the next 24 hours.

Similarly, an avalanche with “high danger” level is likely to occur above 2200 metres over Kupwara in north Kashmir and Ganderbal in central Kashmir in the next 24 hours.

People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders.

Upper reaches of the Jammu and Kashmir experiencing a fresh snowfall for the past two days prompting authorities to issue a fresh avalanche warning as a precautionary measure for the people today.

The authorities have also asked the people living in these districts to dial 112 for help in case of any emergency. (Agencies)