JKCET 2021 Applications released at jkbopee.gov.in. Get Direct Link Here

JKCET 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations applications will be available on the official website. Students appearing for the JKCET 2021 examinations are required to visit the official website to complete the online application process.

The last day for students to complete the JKCET 2021 online applications is April 6, 2021. The dates for the entrance examinations will be notified on the official website soon. Students appearing for the JKCET 2021 entrance examinations are required to complete the registrations by entering the name, email id, and other required details in the registration link available online.

The JKCET 2021 entrance examination registration link is available on the official website – jkbopee.gov.im. Candidates can also complete the JKCET 2021 examination application through the direct link provided below.

JKCET 2021 Official notification

JKCET 2021 online applications – Direct Link

Steps to complete the JKCET 2021 online application process

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOPEE

Step 2: Click on the JKCET examination link

Step 3: Click on the application link and complete the registration process

Step 4: Complete the JKCET 2021 application payment process

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Click on the final submission button

Students applying for JKCT 2021 examinations are required to submit an application fee of Rs.. 1200/-. Students can submit the JKCET 2021 application fee online through Credit/ Debit Card or via net banking facilities.

JKCET 221 Documents to be Uploaded

Students applying are required to upload Domicile certificates for Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladak, class 12 qualifying examination certificate, date of birth, reserved category certificate, and Tuition Fee Waiver Certificate.