Handwara Narco-Militancy Case: NIA raids residential house in Sumbal

BANDIPORA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday conducted a raid in a residential house in Wangipora village of Sumbal in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district in connection with Handwara narco-militancy case.

An official said that the raid was being conducted as part of a case which was registered in June last year by the NIA related to Handwara narco-militancy case.

He said that the NIA team accompanied by government forces including CRPF and police raided the residential house of one Showkat Ahmad Parrey son of Abdul Salaam Parrey of Wangipora.

He said that search was underway at the house while the house owner, Showket Ahmad is already under NIA detention.

Pertinently, the NIA on last Friday had claimed to have recovered Rs 91 lakh ‘drug proceeds’ in Samba district in connection with Handwara narco-militancy case.