JKCERT participates in maiden India Toy Fair -2021

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Council of Educational Research and Training (JKCERT), Jammu Division is participating in the first 4-day India Toy Fair 2021 – the Toy making talent of students and teachers under the directions of Administrative Secretary, School Education Department J&K B.K.Singh, guidance and motivation by Director SCERT J&K Prof.Veena Pandita, Director School Education Jammu, Anuradha Gupta and supervision of Joint Director, JKCERT Jammu, Shokat Mehmood ,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India’s maiden Toy Fair virtually, and while reiterating his Aatmanirbhar (self-reliance) pitch, he said India has to become self-reliant in the toy sector and cater to the global audience and pushed for his “Vocal For Local” mantra. He also said that Indian toys project the ‘reuse recycle’ culture that has been a part of the Indian lifestyle and asked the manufacturers to use less plastic and more recyclable eco-friendly material.

Nodal Officer- ITF2021 SCERT Jammu J&K, Deepak Sharma and other faculty from Art and Vocational Wing comprising Irvinder Kour, Tapasya Sharma, Pooja Sharma, Akash Khajuria and representatives of DIETs of Jammu Division have been actively involved in the India toy fair. Out of a large number of entries received at Divisional Level, 26 selected exhibits made by students and teachers in various categories at Divisional Level are being showcased at National Level.

The key motive behind the creation of each and every toy/game is to make learning more interactive and joyful by reinventing pedagogy through toys and their importance in the process of learning.

The four day long Virtual Toy Fair is digitally accessible exhibition & platform at https://www.theindiatoyfair.in; that will provide an opportunity to explore and buy a variety of toys from over 1,000 exhibitors across states and union territories.

The attendees can also participate in insightful webinars, panel discussions & activities and can even grow their network with various stakeholders from the toy industry. With reference to the education sector in particular, the knowledge sessions will include various experts who will focus on areas that are emphasised in the NEP 2020.

Topics to be covered in the virtual sessions will revolve around play-based and activity-based learning, indoor and outdoor play, use of puzzles and games to promote critical thinking and overall on, how to make learning more engaging and enjoyable.

Apart from SCERT J&K-Jammu Division, Kashmir Division is also taking part in this mega event.