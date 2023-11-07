JKBOSE To Conduct 10th To 12th Standard Exams From First Week Of March-2024 In Soft Zones

Results to be declared in second week of June-2024

Srinagar, Nov 7: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) said that it will conduct annual regular exams of 10th to 12th standard from the first week of March-2024 for soft zones.

It also said that it will conduct the annual regular exams of hard zones of 10th to 12th standard from the second week of April-2024.

Director Academics of JKBOSE in a communique has said that annual regular exams of 10th standard will be conducted from the second week of March-2024 in soft zones.

Similarly, the annual regular exams of 11th standard in soft zones will commence from the last week of March.

Likewise, the exams of 12th standard will begin from the first week of March 2024 respectively.

JKBOSE further said that it will conduct exams of hard and difficult zones of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh divisions from the second week of April-2024 for 10th and 12th standard and last week of April for 11th standard respectively.

According to the JKBOSE, for both hard and soft zones, it will announce results of 10th standard exams in the third week of June-2024, 11th standard results in the last week of June and results of 12th standard exams in the second week of June respectively.

Pertinently, the BOSE had identified 444 such schools in the both divisions of Jammu and Kashmir for which annual regular examinations will be held in the month of April instead of March.

Besides, the Board has also declared the whole Leh district of Union Territory of Ladakh as a hard zone and has accordingly directed to conduct the exams in the Month of April.

It had also said that the annual regular examination of hard zones or such areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh shall be held in the month of April. (KNO)