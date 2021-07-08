JKBOSE declares 10th class result as per approved criteria

JAMMU: Consequent upon the cancellation of class 10th Annual Regular Summer Zone 2021 examination vide Government letter No. Edu/Nc-SE/04/2021dated: 17-06-2021, the result of the students who had enrolled themselves for the said class was declared by the JKBOSE according to the decision of the Academic Committee, which was finally approved by the government.

According to this approved criteria those students, who had appeared and passed both the papers which have actually been conducted by JKBOSE, were awarded proportionate marks in all other papers, which could not be conducted.

The said criteria was notified vide notification No. F(Acad-C) Result/X)2021, dated: 23-06-2021 reads as ” In case of class 10th Annual Regular Examination 2020-21 of Summer Zone areas of Jammu Division who have appeared in two subjects and passed both the subjects, the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in the Papers (English and Social Science including Internal Assessment) for which examination has been conducted shall be calculated on the basis of average percentage of marks thus obtained, which shall be awarded in the language Paper viz. Hindi/Urdu.

The average of marks in best of the two papers out of the three subjects (English, Social Studies, Hindi / Urdu) shall be worked out and thus the average marks so obtained shall be the benchmark for awarding marks in Science. Further, the average of marks obtained by the candidate in best of two papers out of four subjects (English, Social Studies, Hindi/Urdu and Science) shall be the benchmark for awarding marks in Mathematics”

The candidates who have remained absent or declared fail in one of the two above mentioned subjects of which the examination was actually conducted, or those candidates who are not satisfied and ready to accept their results declared after awarding marks on average basis as detailed above, such candidates will be given chance to appear again in ensuing examination of Class 10th, which are likely to be conducted in Sep-Oct this year.

However, the examinees who have failed in one of the two subjects as mentioned above, can apply for re-checking / re-evaluation of their answer sheets as per BOSE regulations. Further, those who have been provisionally enrolled in class 11th can continue to study as per clause (i) of Govt. Order No. 119 dated: 15-03-2017.

It is reiterated for all those students, who have failed to qualify this time that they should avail the opportunities admissible under norms, as stated above.