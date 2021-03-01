JKBOSE declares class 10 Annual Regular 2020 Winter Zone results for Jammu division

66.56% students qualify the exam; girls outshine boys

JAMMU: The Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) today declared the Class 10th Annual Regular Examination results of Session, 2020 of Winter Zone areas of Jammu Province in which a total of 66.56% students were declared successful.

A total 24842 candidates, including 11385 girls and 13457 boys were enrolled for the examination, spread over 327 Examination Centres, out of which 16536 students qualified the exam.

The pass percentage of the boys was recorded as 64.52%, while girls outshined with pass 68.98 %. A total 396 students secured A1 Grade, 2025 A2 Grade, 3359 B1 Grade, 4278 B2 Grade 4191 C1 Grade, 2227 C2 Grade and 101 students were able to secure D Grade. The performance of Government Schools has shown a steep rise from 46.19 % (last year) to 63.38 %.

Prof. Veena Pandita, Chairperson, JKBOSE expressed her gratitude to the Administration of the UT of J&K, School Education Department, divisional and district level administrative machinery and whole team of the officers and officials of JKBOSE Jammu Division for exemplary support and performance despite tough times. She also expressed her thankfulness to the teaching community for their contribution towards smooth conduct of examination and immense cooperation in evaluation process.

“The smooth conduct of examination has successfully culminated with the declaration of results. My congratulations to all the stakeholders, especially, successful students. My best wishes to those who could not make it this time; they have another chance to prove their worth. The concerned Principals and teachers shall get in touch with the re-appear students and in case of any query, must contact local / divisional offices. I am also thankful to the Civil Society for showing faith in our endeavours and extending support in trying times to overcome challenges posed by COVID-19.” she added.

In order to facilitate the access of the students to the result gazette, the JKBOSE has made adequate arrangements through various media. The result is available online on the official website of JKBOSE www.jkbose.ac.in and on www.indiaresults.com as well. The candidates can also avail SMS facility by sending the text message to 5676750 by typing jkbose10 followed by a space and Roll No. e.g., “ jkbose10 Roll No.”. Those who don’t have access to Mobile Phones or internet can get their results from their nearest JKBOSE office where the soft copies of result gazettes have been provided. The result is also available in the offices of the Deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts for the convenience of the students and general public.

In case of any query regarding this result, the students have been advised to avoid visiting the JKBOSE office Jammu physically due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, they can email their query at jssecrecy_jd@jkbose.co.in citing all the relevant details which shall be addressed after due processing at the earliest possible.

