JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 for Kashmir Division Declared; check your score

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Monday declared the results of the Class 12 annual regular (Kashmir) 2020 examination on its official website.

The JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2020 is for the regular batch of Kashmir Division. The JK Board Class 12 Results have been published online to ensure easy availability and can be checked online by logging onto exam portal jkbose.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the result checking page of the official website has also been linked below, using which candidates can check their results individually as well.

Check JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 (Kashmir Division) – Direct Link (Available Now)