JKAP to strive for restoration of statehood, early elections: Bukhari

Party to press for early hearing on Art 370 in SC

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 27: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) today claimed to press for early hearing in Supreme Court on abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A besides continue fight for restoration of statehood, domicile laws, 4G internet service and special economic package for J&K

Addressing JKAP meeting here today, party president Altaf Bukhari said the JKAP was launched with a motive to put all its efforts to reduce the burden of miseries on a common man on the ground. He observed that the bedrock of the party is based on realism and pragmatic politics.

“The political conviction of JKAP is based on a realistic approach to deal with socio-economic and political issues faced by the people of J&K,” he observed, while pledging not to compromise on the basic principles of the party in any circumstances.

Besides pursuing important socio-political and economic targets highlighted in the party agenda, the JKAP president pledged to press for an early hearing in a petition challenging abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35-A before the Supreme Court.

During meeting it was resolved to press for early hearing in a petition challenging abrogation of Art 370, 35-A. The meeting resolved to file an application before the Supreme Court seeking the listing and an early hearing in a petition filed by one of the JKAP leaders. The meeting also resolved that any further delay in restoration of statehood by the Government of India will add to the already existing hopelessness and alienation among the people of J&K. The meeting resolved that it is incumbent upon the Government of India to rise to the occasion and address the political aspirations of people, sooner the better.

JKAP leadership further resolved that no arbitrary increase in Assembly or Parliamentary segments by the Delimitation Commission will be acceptable and the party will put forth its viewpoint based on suggestions and objections, if any, before the Commission at an appropriate time. It was resolved that there should be no justification for further delay in elections in J&K which has no substitute in a democratic set up. The JKAP also resolved for an immediate restoration of 4G mobile internet services in J&K and solicited the personal intervention of the Union Home Minister into the matter.

For the revival of tourism and trade it was resolved that the Government of India should formulate a special package for the revival of tourism and allied industrial sectors including hotels, handicrafts, tour operators, houseboat owners and Shikara owners which is critical to the revival of the distressed economy of Jammu and Kashmir. It also sought revival of Agriculture, Horticulture and solve unemployment problem in J&K UT.