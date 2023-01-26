J&K Witnessing New Dawn Of Development, Peace, Progress From Last 3 Years: Advisor Bhatnagar

SRINAGAR, Jan 26: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Thursday said that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a new dawn of development from the last three years.

Addressing a gathering on the Republic Day at SK Stadium here, Advisor Bhatnagar highlighted the works and developmental projects carried out by the LG-led administration.

He said that in the last three years, J&K is witnessing a new dawn from the last three years in terms of development, peace and progress.

He said that the incumbent administration is giving priority to the health sector and many initiatives have been taken to ensure better healthcare to the people.

“In this regard, the government has come up with two AIIMS Institutes in J&K at the cost of Rs 4000 crore. The AIIMS in Kashmir to be completed by 2025 while 15 medical colleges and other related institutions have also come up in the UT,” he said.

He added that in the field of medical education, 2100 seats have been increased.

Several schemes have been launched to benefit the farmers in the Union Territory, he said adding that under the different schemes, the farmers are being assisted.

He said 33000 farmers have provided Rs 56 crore under one of the schemes.

The development has taken pace and in the PM Gram Sadak Yojhna, J&K has been ranked 3rd from 21th rank this year.

The road length for macadamization has been increased from 2200 kilometers to 3500 kms while a record 8000 kms will be macadamized this year.

Several other initiatives have been taken up by the government, he said, adding that the international flights have started while Kashmir will be connected with Kanyakumari through rail by next year. (KNO)