J&K witnesses rise in COVID-19, records 224 fresh cases

JAMMU, July 16: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 224 fresh Covid cases, taking the number of infected persons to 456829, while no fatality reported due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the new cases, 112 were from the Jammu division and 112 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, Officials said.

There are 967 active cases in the union territory while the number of recoveries so far has been 451104,officials said.

113 Covid-19 patients recovered today, 55 from Jammu division and 58 from Kashmir division, they said.